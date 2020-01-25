Winterfest kicked off Thursday night with the annual Glow Bowl event at the Ski Bowl.
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders converged on the hill, many adorned with glow bracelets, battery-powered lights and other illuminated decorations.
Contact Matt DeYoung at mdeyoung@grandhaventribune.com
