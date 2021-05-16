Spring Lake High School graduates and siblings River and Sadie McKee pose with family following graduation ceremonies Sunday at Grabinski Field. Also pictured are parents Matt and Sarah McKee, sister Addison and grandmother Tammy Anderson.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Addison McKee waves flowers at her sister, Sadie, after Sadie and their brother, River, graduated from Spring Lake High School on Sunday.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Sadie McKee poses with her grandmother Tammy Anderson following SLHS graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Kathy Smant and Nicole, Kevin and Cheyanne Barth wave at Chelsea Barth as she marches into the stadium for graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Graduate Chelsea Barth poses with parents Nicole and Kevin and sister Cheyanne.
Class President May Fuller urged her Spring Lake High School classmates to take everything that life throws at you.
And the 2021 graduating class had a lot thrown at them as they weathered more than a year of COVID pandemic and still got to graduate in front of family Sunday afternoon at Spring Lake Public School’s Grabinski Field.
