Class President May Fuller urged her Spring Lake High School classmates to take everything that life throws at you.

And the 2021 graduating class had a lot thrown at them as they weathered more than a year of COVID pandemic and still got to graduate in front of family Sunday afternoon at Spring Lake Public School’s Grabinski Field.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.