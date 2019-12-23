In reflecting on his life, John Bodine feels he's lived a good one.
From growing up in Muskegon, serving in the military, raising a family and having a career, Bodine said it’s hard for him to believe everything he’s experienced in his life.
Today, the Spring Lake man celebrates his 100th birthday.
Bodine attended Muskegon High School, where he played football and baseball. During his second year at Muskegon Junior College, the United States entered World War II, so Bodine enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He went through special training in Puerto Rico and attended officer school in Virginia.
After officer school, he married Martha Jane. Bodine spent the majority of his four and a half years in the Air Force stationed in England during the war.
After being discharged in 1946, Bodine signed up to serve in the reserves. He was recalled for active duty for three years in the early 1950s.
“It was quite an experience,” he said of his years serving in the military.
Bodine and his wife, Martha Jane, have three children: John, Bob and Barbara. For a period of time, Bodine said his family also lived and worked in California, but later returned to West Michigan.
Bodine worked at Muskegon Hardware and Supply Co., and then Lakeshore Machinery and Supply. He sold industrial supplies to businesses such as Brunswick, CWC Textron, Eagle Ottawa, Automatic Spring Products Corp. and more.
“You name it, I called on all those accounts,” he said.
When Bodine and his wife were searching for a new home in 2001, they came across crews building the cottages across from American House Lloyd’s Bayou in Spring Lake Township. After seeing the blueprint, he put down a deposit.
The couple lived there until Martha Jane died about 11 years ago. Then, Bodine moved into an apartment at American House and started working at White Eagle Steel, where he worked up until a few years ago when he stopped for health reasons.
“I liked the job. There was nothing else to do, really,” he said of working well into his 90s.
Bodine considers himself a family man and said family is “the basis of many good things.”
Through the years, Bodine said he and his family traveled to places throughout Michigan, Florida and New York. The family also visited Mount Rushmore and Niagara Falls. Bodine said he did the best he could when his family was growing up, and he thanks the Lord for the way his family takes care of him.
“They are exceptional to me,” he said.
In addition to being a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 and the Elks, Bodine cheers for the New York Yankees and University of Michigan football.
To celebrate the milestone birthday, Bodine’s family and friends gathered earlier this month for a party. Bodine said he considered December a good month because he enjoyed seeing many family and friends and turning 100.
“I’m so fortunate of having so many good friends,” he said.
In reflecting on his life, Bodine said the world is much different than when he grew up, but he offered advice for younger generations: “Get a job that you love and you just love to get up in the morning and work for this company — whoever it might be," he said. "Stay in good health, don’t get into the drugs, for God’s sake, and be nice to everybody."
