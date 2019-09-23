SPRING LAKE TWP. — A 32-year-old Spring Lake man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
Emergency crews responded to 14658 Apple Drive, near Johnson Auto, at about 6:50 p.m.
The Spring Lake man was driving a Ford Taurus east on Apple Drive when he became distracted by a ringing phone and his vehicle crossed the center line, according to Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The car struck a flat-bed tow truck, spun around and came to a stop at the side of the road.
Witnesses who came upon the crash said a little girl was getting out of the car when they arrived. They quickly went to her and stayed with the girl until help arrived.
Police said the child, age 5 and the only passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the tow truck also suffered minor injuries and sought his own treatment.
The driver of the car was pinned inside his vehicle, but was conscious and talking to emergency crews.
Spring Lake Township firefighters used a hydraulic tool to cut away the vehicle so that the man could be extricated. A North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance then transported him to the parking lot of a nearby factory, where he was loaded into a helicopter and taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in serious but stable condition.
Crockery Township and Fruitport firefighters assisted at the scene.
Apple Drive between 144th and 148th avenues was closed for a couple of hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.