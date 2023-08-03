Pam Van Haver Curtis, CEO of Senior Resources of West Michigan, was recently elected president of USAging at the 48th annual USAging Conference and Tradeshow in Salt Lake City.
USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that provide critical services and supports that enable older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States to live with optimal health, well-being and independence in their homes and communities.
