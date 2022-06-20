From left, Michigan Township Association Executive Director Neil Sheridan; and Spring Lake Township officials John Nash, Carolyn Boersma, Ellen Pearn, Cathy Pavcick, Gordon Gallagher and Peter Kleiman.
For the third time, Spring Lake Township has been named a “Township of Excellence” by the Michigan Township Association.
To earn the award, a township must demonstrate “superior processes and outcomes in governance, while also adhering to best practices in the statutory duties of financial stewardship, property assessment, tax collection and election administration.”
