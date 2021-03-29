Spring Lake’s village and township offices are closed through April 5, effective immediately, due to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Village and township staff will be working remotely during the closure. Phones and emails will continue to be answered remotely, and the drop boxes will be checked regularly.
If you need to reach someone at the village offices, call 616-842-1393.
For a directory of Spring Lake Township officials and their contact information, visit springlaketwp.org/about/staff-directory/. Clerk Carolyn Boersma can be reached at 616-844-2101.
