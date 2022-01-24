Spring Lake High School Mike Gilchrist has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation involving academic records.
Dennis Furton, superintendent of Spring Lake Public Schools, alerted the district's parents to the news via email Monday.
"There will be no additional information shared until the investigation is complete, at which time a fair and honest account of the findings will be shared," Furton wrote.
Gilchrist has been the principal at Spring Lake High School for nearly 20 years.
