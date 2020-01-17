Sewer rates are on the rise in Spring Lake Township again.
For the second consecutive year, the Township Board unanimously approved a 5 percent increase on Monday.
Township Manager Gordon Gallagher was quick to mention that even with the increase, the township’s rates remain the lowest in the area. Water rates will remain unchanged.
“We completed a rate study last year which prompted last year’s and this year’s rate increases,” Gallagher said. “We’ve been really focusing on capital improvements and keeping our sanitary sewer system up to date.”
The township took out a 20-year bond to pay for its portion of the new under-the-Grand-River force main and lift station updates, which cost about $3.3 million each. The total cost of the project was divided between Spring Lake Township (70 percent), village of Spring Lake (15 percent) and the city of Ferrysburg (15 percent), based on usage flow.
The Grand River crossing’s anticipated lifespan is 50-75 years.
“To take out a 20-year bond for that I think is pretty conservative,” Gallagher said. “We have to repay that on an annual basis. We have some pretty extensive improvements to the system.”
Two local manufacturers – Almond Products and Busche Aluminum Technologies – use about 8 percent of the total township flow.
“They have a fairly large bill because of that,” Gallagher said of the two companies. “Because they’re good customers, that helps to hold down overall costs to the community. We’re proud of the fact we’re still the lowest combined rates of water and sewer in the area.”
Gallagher said the average home uses about 20,000 gallons per quarter. Based on that, annual bills in the area communities would cost: $684 in Spring Lake Township, $839 in the village, $732 in the city of Grand Haven, $793 in Grand Haven Township, $773 in Norton Shores, $824 in Fruitport Township and $965 in Ferrysburg.
In Spring Lake Township, sewer rates are based on water usage in the first quarter of the year, and a flat rate for the other three quarters. If residents go easy on water usage in January, February and March, they could see potential savings in sewer fees for the rest of the year. A typical residence’s water usage is double or triple during the summer months.
“We have a tremendous amount of water use in July and August because of people sprinkling their lawns,” Gallagher said. “It really isn’t fair to charge people for sanitary sewer when they’re just using water to sprinkle their lawns. ... Last year, water usage was down a little bit, which makes sense because it was a fairly wet summer and people don’t irrigate as much when we get a lot of rain.”
