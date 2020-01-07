Smith's Bridge open to vehicles

West Spring Lake Road resident Lydia VanDyke almost jumped up and down when she heard that Smith's Bridge was reopened to vehicle traffic Tuesday afternoon.
“I'm just really excited,” she said. “When I saw that posted on the Grand Haven Tribune site, I'm like, 'Yay!'”
VanDyke's husband, John VanDyke, runs a lawn and snowplowing business. He said the bridge's nearly seven-month-long closure has been a major detour for him trying to get to his customers.
“It's also been a pain for us trying to get into Spring Lake or Ferrysburg," John VanDyke said. "It's just a big inconvenience when you have to go all the way around.”
After a second engineering report from Fleis & VandenBrink and a lengthy engineering presentation at Monday night's meeting, Ferrysburg City Council voted 4-3 to open the bridge, which had been closed to vehicle traffic since June. Councilmen Mike DeWitt, Tim O'Donnell and Scott Blease cast the dissenting votes.
The Ferrysburg Department of Public Works made quick work of reopening the bridge on Tuesday, filling inspection holes with asphalt, posting the recommended weight restrictions of 20 tons (no semis or heavy trucks) and removing street barricades that have been in place since June 2019.
“They went to work on it and got it done,” City Manager Craig Bessinger said.
Bessinger, who lives off West Spring Lake Road, said Tuesday he likely would cross the bridge to get home instead of detouring, as he has for more than six months.
Bessinger said the big benefit will come for emergency vehicles, which will save “2-3 minutes” responding to calls if not forced to detour on U.S. 31.
At their Jan. 20 work session, City Council members will talk about the “next steps” for the bridge. Although engineers deemed it safe to reopen to passenger vehicles, the bridge is still “unhealthy,” according to Jon Moxey, an engineer for Fleis & VandenBrink.
“We'll talk about applying for grants," Bessinger said. "Do we want to apply to replace the bridge (estimated at $13 million), or to do rehab to extend the life of the current bridge? How often do we want inspections?”
City staff has applied for several grants for the $13 million replacement cost, but none has come to fruition.
Fleis & VandenBrink engineers felt the bridge's life could be extended for many years with up to $1 million in rehab work.
Although some council members questioned whether any trucks should be allowed, Mayor Rebecca Hopp noted that a plow truck loaded with salt weighs 19.5 tons.
“If we eliminate that, we eliminate the ability to keep the bridge open and plow this winter,” she said.
When asked if there is any danger of the bridge collapsing, Moxey said as long as the weight limits are adhered to, “there is no risk we can see from an engineering standpoint.”
Members of a citizens group called Save Smith's Bridge raised about $1,700 to pay for a “second opinion” engineering report. The city's original engineering firm, although not officially making a recommendation to close the bridge, said the structure over Smith's Bayou had deteriorated rapidly in recent years, particularly last winter.
City Council, not wanting to put the public at risk, voted unanimously June 17 to close the bridge to vehicular traffic. It remained open to pedestrians and bikes.
Moxey said his firm conducted “Swiss-hammer testing,” a fairly low-cost and effective way to determine structural integrity of the bridge's concrete, and visual testing.
“I was pleasantly surprised by what we found,” he said. “The deck is sound is the conclusion.”
Moxey noted that the asphalt was as thin as 1 inch in some areas, a factor he said could have led to the bridge's deterioration.
“It's thinner than what we would expect to see,” he said. “I suspect that contributed to the failures out there.”
DeWitt said he found the report lacking in detail.
“We were hiring you for a second opinion,” he said to Moxey. “I was expecting a much more comprehensive inspection. We don't know what's going on underneath.”
O'Donnell said he still fears for the public's safety, and will always keep that as a priority.
“I would like to see more of a study on the underside,” the councilman said.
Moxey said his firm took a “conservative approach” when recommending load ratings for Smith's Bridge.
In addition, he recommends above-water inspections every year and below-water observations every three years to monitor the bridge's health.
“We can tell you with confidence it can be reopened safely with the caveat of load restrictions,” Moxey said. “It is a sick bridge. You should continue bridge inspections on an increased frequency. As bridges deteriorate, we want to make sure that we're keeping up with them continually. This bridge is going to continue to deteriorate, just like every bridge in the state.”
When questioned by Blease, Moxey said he's helped several municipalities obtain grants for bridge repairs.
“I got five bridges funded, probably between $1 million and $8 million,” Moxey said. “You might have a good chance.”
Moxey stressed that continued monitoring and grant requests are key.
“May 2020 is the next funding cycle," he told city officials. "You'll want to get started on that soon, whether it's replacement or otherwise.”
