Smith's Bridge toll options to be explored

Christmas came a week early for Ferrysburg leaders.
After receiving an engineering report on Monday that states Smith’s Bridge is safe to reopen with suggested load limits, the City Council that night expressed interest in exploring partnering with a toll bridge company to fix or rebuild the structure.
The council is expected to vote Jan. 6 on Fleis & VandenBrink’s recommendation to reopen the bridge.
American Roads, which operates the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and several toll bridges in Alabama, made a presentation to the council on the toll idea Monday night. Company representatives explained that they either take over ownership in such cases, or partner and lease from the municipality. Depending on the structure of an agreement, American Roads typically is responsible for the costs of all repairs, maintenance and liability.
Neal Belitsky, a spokesman for American Roads, said they could set it up so that each user pays a toll to cross, or create a “shadow toll” situation in which the city pays for the crossings. Belitsky said a straight toll scenario could cause delays with state leaders because toll roadways aren’t typically part of the Michigan landscape.
“We make sure each of the assets are safe when we take them over or we will work to make them safe,” Belitsky said.
American Roads Vice President Kyle Granowski said Ferrysburg is not alone in its bridge plight. Nearly 40 percent of the 600,000 bridges in America are beyond their useful life span, he said.
The City Council voted to close the bridge in June due to its deteriorating conditions. It has been estimated that it will cost $13 million to replace the bridge.
“In total across the U.S. today, there is a $1 trillion investment gap between what needs to be repaired and the capital available,” Granowski said. “Funding sources we historically relied on are simply not available as they once were.”
Granowski noted that there are a couple of things in the Ferrysburg situation that his company likes to see, including “extremely strong community support” to keep the bridge open, and that the city has been proactive in seeking a millage for the bridge, as well as state and federal grants.
On Monday night, the council directed city staff to provide bridge inspection reports, population numbers, traffic studies and other information to American Roads to see if the project is feasible.
“If there’s community support behind the bridge, the project can work,” Granowski said. “The bridge does need something. We saw the report that came out (Monday) that it could potentially be rehabbed. The fact is, it is almost 50 years old. A lot of studies suggest a lot of major repairs are needed.”
The bridge handled between 5,000 and 6,000 cars daily before its closure. That low number, coupled with the fact there is an alternate route nearby, diminishes its grant chances, according to American Roads officials.
Granowski said his firm would conduct above and below water studies to determine structural integrity and if a rehab is possible. He said refurbishing the bridge is much more desirable versus replacement, because of time and cost factors.
“We believe asset preservation is the best way to go, if possible,” he said. “You could sell to a private company like us to fund and get the project done.”
Tolling, or “user fees” as the company likes to call them, could help finance the project.
Granowski said it’s too early to know, but user-based fees could be under $1 per crossing. Shadow-based fees could be less than half of that, he said.
“Operational risks are transferred to the private sector,” Granowski said. “We have the funds available today. We could get going immediately should something be approved by the city to move forward. We build in maintenance, repair and snow removal in our pricing.”
American Roads uses local contractors for construction and services, which Granowski said can provide a boost to the local economy.
“When it comes to routine inspections and maintenance, we’ve put dollars away so they’re already available,” he said. “It’s just passing the burden from you to us. We fund it upfront and make sure the bridge isn’t closed down the road.”
There would be no fee for fishing, pedestrians and bikes.
Councilman Mike DeWitt said a lot of the bridge traffic is coming from Spring Lake Township. Granowski said part of the study would be figuring out where the vehicles are coming from, and determining what other constituents may benefit.
Belitsky said his company relies heavily on their traffic engineers, and would come up with a 50-year horizon of costs.
“We’re not certain it’s in the best interest of the city to transfer ownership,” Belitsky said. “We understand it’s a city-owned asset and it’s part of the history and culture of the city. We could operate it on behalf of the city and we keep the assets after expenses, or split it. Every option is different.”
Belitsky said it’s typically faster for the private sector to obtain permits and get a project up and running than it is for a municipality. Depending on the agreement structure, it’s possible the bridge could be “up and running” in 18 months, he added.
DeWitt said he would like to proceed with a study of more formal numbers to see if the project makes sense.
“If we try to wait for a state grant, my grandkids could all be dead before that happens,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.