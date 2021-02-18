The sidewalks along Washington Avenue in downtown Grand Haven are typically devoid of snow, thanks to the city’s snowmelt system.
This week, however, those same sidewalks are alive with dozens of snowmen as part of the Snowmen on Main Street competition.
The snowmen will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 20. People can vote for their favorites – there will be both a Juried Award and a People’s Choice Award.
“We are ecstatic to be welcoming a new winter event in 2021, Snowmen on Main,” said Jeremy Swiftney, executive director of Grand Haven Main Street. “Community-driven events like these are what bonds our local communities together and drives our Main Street businesses forward.”
There are also snowmen decorating the sidewalks in Grand Haven’s Centertown.
Snowmen are made from a variety of materials, from old tires to recycled real estate signs. Several area businesses, schools and organizations have snowmen on display.
Links to vote for your favorite snowman can be found by searching “Grand Haven Main Street” on Facebook.
