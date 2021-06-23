Soccer in the Sand

Soccer in the Sand returns to Grand Haven State Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27.

 Tribune file photo / Randy Riksen

It’s been nearly two years since one of the largest beach soccer tournaments in the nation has come home to Grand Haven, but soccer enthusiasts’ bare feet will be back in Lake Michigan sands again this weekend.

This year, after some shifting parts and reorganizing, Soccer in the Sand will be on the grounds of the Grand Haven State Park beach and stretched across 21 fields over two days of small-sided (five players per team, as opposed to the standard 11 players) beach soccer. There will be 300 teams separated into 40 divisions – from U8 up to adults, with boys, girls and co-ed teams.

