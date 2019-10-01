Thousands of people filled Grand Haven State Park’s beach and campground, brought their boats out on the water and crowded the entrance to the south pier on Monday to celebrate the end of a four-year journey.
As the sun dipped belown the horizon Monday evening, the Grand Haven community welcomed home the catwalk, which was taken down for a pier reconstruction project in 2016, with an illumination ceremony.
“My heart is full of awe of all the people who came to this,” said Erin Turrell, who spearheaded efforts to save the catwalk. “We could not ask for anything better than this. What a beautiful evening for us as a community.”
The evening included many thanks from Turrell and Mayor Geri McCaleb to all the hard work that was put into fundraising for the catwalk and for the effort put in to raise the bents, install the lights and more.
McCaleb said the “string of pearls,” lining the catwalk, represents Grand Haven and welcomes people to the community. She said Monday’s celebration was a tribute to the people of the city.
“This was a great crowd, it was a great night,” she said. “We brought our catwalk back.”
Grand Haven High School’s marching band provided music for the evening and crowd members also cheered for the Hooligans Flight Team, which soared along the chanel, then circled around and roared over the crowd again.
The evening ended with a bang, as Turrell and McCaleb pushed down the handle of a plunger on a large box, lighting up the catwalk again for the first time in years. As the lights came on, attendees watched a fireworks show off the pier.
“Sometimes, the best things are the ones worth waiting for,” Turrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.