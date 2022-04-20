MUSKEGON — Dr. Donald Weatherspoon, the interim superintendent of Romulus Community Schools and the chairperson of the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission, will discuss “The Benefits of Paying It Forward” on Tuesday, April 26, at Muskegon Community College.
The talk, which is free and open to the public, is part of the MCC President’s Speakers Series: Lessons in Leadership. The lecture takes place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Stevenson Center Room 1300 on the main campus, and will also be available online via Zoom.
