Lincoln

The speed limit for Lincoln Street between Lakeshore Drive and U.S. 31 will soon drop from 55 mph to 50 mph.

Commuters taking Lincoln Street through the west side of Grand Haven Township may notice new signage warning drivers to slow down.

The Township Board recently approved reducing the speed limit on the street, from Lakeshore Drive to U.S. 31.

