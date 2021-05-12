Members of the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy spent a windy, chilly afternoon last week tidying up both the entrance and inner lighthouses on Grand Haven’s south pier.
Conservancy President Dave Karpin came up with the idea in January as a way to get things in order and extend the lighthouse support network. However, he didn’t bargain for gusty winds and 45-degree temperatures in early May.
