Left to right: Sienna, Julie and Josh Mausolf speak to a group of parents and children about their experience with adoption. Sienna officially joined the Spring Lake family during Tuesday’s Michigan Adoption Day ceremony in an Ottawa County courtroom in Grand Haven.
ABOVE TOP: Left to right: Sienna, Julie and Josh Mausolf speak to a group of parents and children about their experience with adoption. Sienna officially joined the Spring Lake family during Tuesday's Michigan Adoption Day ceremony in an Ottawa County courtroom in Grand Haven. ABOVE BOTTOM: Judge Mark Feyen holds Sienna Mausolf, and goofs around with Julian and Scarlet Mausolf. RIGHT: Back row, left to right: Josh Mausolf, Sienna Mausolf and Ottawa County Probate Judge Mark Feyen. Front row, left to right: Julian Mausolf, Scarlet Mausolf, Miller Mausolf and Julie Mausolf.
Tribune photo / Jared Leatzow
Sienna Mausolf plays with her dad’s beard while he tries to speak to a small group of people on Adoption Day during a ceremony in an Ottawa County courtroom.
Tribune photo/ Jared Leatzow
Judge Mark Feyen holds Sienna Mausolf, and goofs around with Julian and Scarlet Mausolf.
Tribune photo / Jared Leatzow
Julie and Josh Mausolf added one more to their family this week. The Spring Lake couple adopted their fourth child, Sienna, who is the biological sister to their other three kids: Scarlet, Miller and Julian.
Tuesday was Michigan Adoption Day, and the Mausolfs joined three other families to have adopted that day in an Ottawa County courtroom in downtown Grand Haven.
