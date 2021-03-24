Spring Lake District Library is temporarily closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
"The library will be temporarily closed until further notice while we await guidance from Ottawa County," said Lisa Donner, the library's community program coordinator. "Library materials may be returned to the exterior book drop."
