Members of the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 visited Spring Lake’s high school, middle school and Holmes Elementary School late last week.
At the high school, Post Cmdr. Janet Fonger and service officer Hoyt Fonger shared their experiences in the military with two classes.
The Grand Haven post’s Honor Guard visited the middle school to demonstrate how to properly fold the American flag, and they shared their military experiences with 400 students in the school’s auditorium.
Holmes Elementary School fourth-graders also learned more about local veterans when the group visited the school.
