After listening to residents at a public hearing earlier this week, the Spring Lake Township Board voted unanimously not to pursue another no-wake zone in the Grand River.
About a dozen people spoke at Monday’s public hearing, which concerned whether the Township Board should pursue adding a no-wake zone near where 148th Avenue would intersect with the river if you drew a line directly south of the street end. Two parts of the river were being considered in that area where the river makes a bend — a 1,141-foot section and a 3,047-foot stretch.
Spring Lake Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said the purpose of the hearing was to “get a much broader sense” if extending the no-wake areas is desired by the “broader part of the community.”
The comments were evenly distributed between those “for” and those “against” adding additional no-wake areas. Those speaking in favor of additional no-wake areas cited concerns of erosion, safety and boat speed near docks. Those speaking against it primarily focused on the inconvenience of “speeding up and slowing down, speeding up and slowing down,” Gallagher said.
“It’s not necessarily a scientific study, but of the people who decided to come out and say something, it was about half and half,” Gallagher said. “The thing that kept coming up is that some boaters still are inconsiderate. Does it take additional police presence and potential punishments to change behavior? That came up a couple of times from both sides.”
Both sides of the no-wake zone question agreed that boaters seem to have become increasingly more inconsiderate over recent years.
“There were a lot of comments about what inconsiderate boaters do to make everybody’s enjoyment of a resource not so good,” Gallagher said. “I think that’s the challenge. How do you deal with that?”
Last August, local municipalities authorized $10,000 for increased marine patrol by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office on both Spring Lake and the Grand River.
“We always try to educate first and regulate second,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said the Township Board will spend more time over the winter pondering potential solutions.
The area in question is just east of the no-wake zone that was put in place several years ago on the Grand Haven Township side of the Grand River.
“At the time, this part of the river wasn’t really an area where people would spend a lot of time boating because of low water levels,” Gallagher said. “With the water higher, people are going around the other no-wake zone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.