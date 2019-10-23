Spring Lake Township Board seeks input on no-wake zone

After being approached by residents interested in expanding the no-wake zone in the Grand River, the Spring Lake Township Board has decided to host a public hearing at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Barber School.
The public hearing will be part of that night’s regularly scheduled Township Board meeting.
Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said a group of residents have asked about adding a no-wake zone near the point of where 148th Avenue would intersect with the river if you drew a line directly south of the street end.
Two stretches of river are being considered for the zone – a 1,141-foot section and a 3,047-foot stretch.
“One is moving in a more east-west direction and (the other) is moving in a more north-south direction,” Gallagher said of the area where the river makes a sharp bend. “They almost make a T.”
Gallagher said the Township Board wants to hear if the majority of township residents favor adding another layer of no-wake zone.
Township Supervisor John Nash has historically opposed adding more no-wake restrictions on local waterways when high water is a contributing factor.
Gallagher said the area is just east of the no-wake zone that was put in place several years ago on the Grand Haven Township side of the river.
“At the time, this part of the river wasn’t really an area where people would spend a lot of time boating because of low water levels,” he said. “With the water higher, people are going around the other no-wake zone.”
Property owners fear wakes could cause property damage and potentially dangerous scenarios.
“We’ve heard from some folks about how they feel,” Gallagher said. “The board just wants to get a much broader sense if that is a feeling by a broader part of the community.”
Following the Nov. 11 township-level public hearing, board members will decide whether or not they want to pursue a Michigan Department of Natural Resources public hearing, which would be the next step in the no-wake process, Gallagher said.
