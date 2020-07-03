A lawn sprinkling ban is currently in effect for Port Sheldon Township due to a malfunction in the township's water system.
According to Joe Wallace, public utilities assistant at the Ottawa County Road Commission, the large pressure reducing valve is not operating properly, causing an increase in pressure. Due to high water supply pressures, the road commission cannot currently isolate this valve to perform the necessary repairs in a safe manner.
