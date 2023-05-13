St. Johns Mission Team

St. John’s Lutheran Church is sending a mission team to serve in Panama City in October. Team members include: front row, from left, Laura Harvey and Tim Harvey; and back row, from left, Amanda Reary, Jane Kalavitz, David McClellan, Gerald Harvey, Gene Hasenbank, Jared Kelly, Diane Veneklasen, and Barb Hamilton.

 Courtesy photo

A group of West Michigan residents are raising funds to serve in Central America.

In October 2023, St. John’s Lutheran Church is sending a mission team to Panama City, Panama, where they will work to help restore and revitalize the Lutheran church that was started back in 1941.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.