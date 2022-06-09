car show

St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a “Summerama” event next week as part of its vacation Bible school.

The in-person activities take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 13-14, at the church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.