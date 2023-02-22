College basketball’s March Madness is almost here, and so is March DADness.
The family-friendly “Clash on the Court” makes its return to the St. John’s Lutheran Gym on Saturday, March 11. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., witness dads from around the community compete in a six-team, 3-on-3 tournament to win for the chance to take home the trophy – and earn bragging rights in the process.
