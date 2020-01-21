SPRING LAKE — St. Mary’s School’s sixth- through eighth-grade students staged a peaceful demonstration in front of the school Monday morning to let the community know that “St. Mary’s School has a dream.”
The local Catholic school is unique in the Diocese of Grand Rapids for choosing to be in school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“This decision comes with prayerful thought about what is best for students as they learn about racial issues, Civil Rights and the call for equality for which King stood so boldly,” said the school’s principal, Katie Doyle. “The school chose to spend the day honoring King’s messages, and the leaders before and after him who have fought for peace among all people.”
