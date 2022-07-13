St. Marys Challenger

The St. Marys Challenger enters Grand Haven’s port on Sunday.

 Courtesy photo / Matthew Uthe

Grand Haven received one cargo this past week.

Port City Marine’s articulated tug/barge Prentiss Brown/St. Marys Challenger delivered a load of cement to the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg on Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.