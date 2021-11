Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A few rain showers this morning mixing with snow showers during the afternoon hours. High 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.