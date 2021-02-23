The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has awarded Ottawa County a $645,098 grant to fund the Lakeshore Housing Alliance’s efforts in affordable housing solutions.
The funds will be used for street outreach, emergency shelters and homeless prevention/rehousing in the county, according to a news release. The LHA is a section of the Greater Ottawa County United Way branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.