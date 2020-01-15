Michigan sues 3M, DuPont over ‘forever’ chemicals
LANSING (AP) — Michigan on Tuesday sued 3M, DuPont and other companies for financial damages from contamination caused by potentially harmful “forever” chemicals that are turning up in drinking water across a state known for industrial manufacturing.
The lawsuit alleges that 17 defendants deliberately concealed the dangers of a class of substances known collectively as PFAS. The filing, announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Attorney General Dana Nessel, came a year and a half after former Gov. Rick Snyder first stated Michigan’s intent to sue Minnesota-based 3M and other parties.
3M made the chemicals starting in the 1950s and stopped in 2002. They were used in Scotchgard, fire retardants, nonstick cookware and other products.
The substances have been detected at levels requiring remediation at more than 70 sites across Michigan. The compounds have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they take thousands of years to degrade, and because some accumulate in people’s bodies.
“Without widespread action to investigate, remediate and restore the resources in Michigan impacted by PFAS contamination, the presence and migration of PFAS in our state’s natural resources and property will continue unchecked and indefinitely, threatening natural resources, property and our residents,” Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring that the companies responsible for unleashing PFAS on our state will stand up to their legal obligations and responsibilities.”
3M and DuPont could not immediately be reached for comment.
In 2018, 3M agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a major case alleging the manufacturer damaged natural resources and contaminated groundwater by disposing of the chemicals over decades.
Bill to create Michigan mental health hotline is approved
LANSING (AP) — Michigan is poised to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline under legislation that’s going to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The House passed the bill 101-7 on Tuesday.
The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week, and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.
A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide, which could cost the state between $1 million and $2.5 million more annually.
Supporters say the hotline would help those who do not know where to turn — potentially keeping families together and saving lives.
A spokeswoman for Whitmer said the bill was under review.
Michigan House votes to lift state’s ban against stun guns
LANSING (AP) — Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers on Tuesday.
The bill would allow the sale, possession and “reasonable use” of a stun device by those age 18 and older. Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license — those who are at least 21 — to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device than a stun gun.
A Taser can be used from distance, while a stun gun requires direct contact with an attacker.
The Republican-led Senate will consider the measure next after it cleared the GOP-controlled House on an 84-24 vote, with nearly half of Democrats in opposition.
Supporters said the stun gun ban contradicts several court rulings and argued that people may prefer nonlethal forms of protection over guns. The state police has said Michigan’s law is constitutional because it is not a strict ban since Tasers are allowed, according to an analysis conducted by the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency. The legislation also is opposed by the Michigan Sheriffs Association.
Someone who is authorized to have a stun gun but who improperly uses it to disable someone would face a a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years of incarceration. A person who illegally sells or possesses a stun gun would face a four-year felony.
Man gets 2nd life sentence for 2nd workplace shooting
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man has received a second life sentence for a second workplace shooting nearly two years ago.
Vernest Griffin, 47, of Sterling Heights was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for killing Eriberto Perez, his former supervisor at Aluminum Blanking Inc. in Pontiac, the Macomb Daily reported. Perez died after Griffin fired an AK-47 at him as he sat at his desk in February 2018.
An Oakland County jury last month found Griffin guilty of Perez’s premeditated murder, as well as two counts of assault with intent to murder during a shootout with police after Perez was killed.
Griffin was previously sentenced for killing another former supervisor, Keith Kitchen, that same day at the BSD Linehaul trucking company in Taylor. After Kitchen was shot, Griffin stole a semi-truck from BSD Linehaul and drove it to Aluminum Blanking to confront Perez.
A Wayne County jury convicted Griffin last March of first-degree murder, carjacking, armed robbery and felony firearms possessions. He was sentenced to life in prison.
