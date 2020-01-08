Iraqi Consulate in Michigan open to mourners after attack
SOUTHFIELD (AP) — The Iraqi Consulate in suburban Detroit is inviting people to offer condolences to Iraqi victims of a U.S. bombing that killed an Iranian general and others.
There are a "register of condolences" available again today in Southfield, the Iraqi Consulate said on Facebook.
Iraqis are part of a large Arab-American population in the Detroit area, which includes people from Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.
The attack last week near the Baghdad airport killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others. The U.S. Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
"We have a good relationship with the consulate and are in constant communication," Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick Loussia said. “We haven't had any complaints but we will keep an eye on the event.”
James raises $3.5M, Peters $2.5M in Michigan's Senate race
LANSING (AP) — Republican challenger John James raised $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019, topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters by $1 million in Michigan's U.S. Senate race.
It was the second straight quarterly fundraising victory for James, a businessman and combat veteran. He said he raised more than $8 million since launching his campaign in June. His campaign did not release how much money it had on hand.
Peters, a first-term senator, said he raised $2.5 million in the fourth quarter and more than $9.3 million over the year. His $8 million-plus in the bank is a record for a Michigan Senate candidate at this stage, entering an election year, according to his campaign.
James, who lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow as a first-time candidate in 2018, said his fundraising numbers show "excitement and enthusiasm" for his campaign.
The reporting period closed Dec. 31. Campaign-finance reports detailing donations and expenditures are due Jan. 31.
Michigan police chief gets probation in drunk driving arrest
BLOOMFIELD HILLS (AP) — A suburban Detroit police chief has been sentenced to one year of probation and 30 days of community service after pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge.
Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley was also ordered Monday by an Oakland County judge to pay more than $1,500 in fines and fees after he pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired.
Farley, 62, must consume no alcohol for the next year, during which time he must submit to random tests for alcohol as part of his probation. His driver's license will also be restricted for 90 days, during which he will only be permitted to drive for work or as directed by the court for tests.
Farley was arrested Nov. 30 in Keego Harbor after police received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in a red truck. He smelled of intoxicants, wasn't wearing a seat belt and was slurring his words before he was arrested, according to a police report.
Farley's blood-alcohol level was 0.15, nearly double the 0.08 at which a motorist is considered drunk under Michigan law.
Farley's defense attorney, Jose Fanego, said his client "has no prior drinking and driving incidents and no prior criminal history" in his 40 years as a police officer.
Farley, who remains on the payroll as Lake Angelus' police chief, issued a public statement after his arrest saying that he intended to take full responsibility for his actions.
What did we do on holiday break? A toilet paper pyramid
MIDLAND (AP) — It's not what the Egyptians had in mind but it worked.
A group of Michigan high school students made a pyramid out of toilet paper — 27,434 rolls.
It took 16 hours to assemble the pyramid at Bullock Creek High School in Midland County. They are hoping to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and sell the toilet paper as a fundraiser for the 20-member robotics team.
"There was a lot of excitement when we got to the last few layers, but the final roll at the top was actually pretty anti-climactic," Maxton Herst told MLive.com. "Every single roll you place, you want it to be in the correct spot. It was just kind of mind-numbing work."
Herst got the idea three years ago after seeing a similar pyramid on YouTube.
The students built the pyramid during the holiday break.
The robotics team began to dismantle the pyramid Monday, the first day of classes after the holidays. Rolls of the two-ply toilet paper were placed into 96-count boxes for purchase.
