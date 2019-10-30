Whitmer to GOP: Negotiate budget without limiting powers
LANSING (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Republican legislative leaders to negotiate a budget without trying to restrict her powers.
It's been four weeks since she signed a $59 billion spending plan but vetoed nearly $1 billion after having no input following a breakdown in talks. The funding can't be restored until Whitmer and Republicans reach a deal.
Whitmer wrote a letter to GOP leaders Tuesday saying she's happy to negotiate a solution that restores funding for public health and safety needs and rescinds "certain" fund transfers she ordered. She says she wouldn't veto items Republicans may add to supplemental budget bills and, in the future, wouldn't unilaterally shift funds when there are negotiated budget agreements.
Republicans responded by introducing bills that would limit her authority to unilaterally move funds.
Whitmer signs bill to let counselors still treat patients
LANSING (AP) — Licensed professional counselors will continue to be able to diagnose and treat patients in Michigan after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation updating their scope of practice.
Whitmer says the law enacted Tuesday will ensure that more than 150,000 people can still receive mental health care and protect 10,000 counselors from losing their ability to practice as they currently do.
The legislation was sparked by concerns that the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will change counseling regulations in a way that affects counselors' work. The agency has said the current rules are outdated and the old law did not let counselors diagnose and use psychotherapy techniques, even if they have been doing so for many years.
Conyers funeral set for Monday; public events on weekend
DETROIT (AP) — The funeral for John Conyers, who served more than 50 years in Congress, will be held Monday at a Detroit church.
The public will get a chance to show their respect for Conyers on Saturday and Sunday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.
Conyers died Sunday at age 90, two years after resigning from the U.S. House.
Monica Conyers told The Detroit News that her husband's funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple. She anticipates that former President Bill Clinton will attend, along with elected officials.
Conyers was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
State police unit to focus on illegally prescribed opioids
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan State Police has announced a new task force that will look into medical professionals suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances, like opioids.
The diversion investigation unit's work already has led to criminal enterprise, conspiracy to manufacture illegal prescriptions and other charges against a nurse practitioner in Lansing. A doctor in Mason also has been charged with manufacturing illegal prescriptions, possessing controlled substances and health care fraud.
State police Director Col. Joe Gasper said "prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to ... streets impacting public and patient safety."
Potential listeria contamination leads to recall of Michigan apples
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A county health department in Illinois says a Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination.
Kane County health officials said Tuesday that North Bay Produce of Traverse City also is recalling two bulk bins of apples.
Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious. The recalled apples were shipped Oct. 16-21 to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.
They were sold in plastic bags under Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan brands. They also were sold unbranded in clear plastic bags, white paper tote bags and individually from retail displays.
Listeria usually causes mild illness but can be dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.
