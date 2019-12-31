Inman recall petition OK despite missing word, state court says
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court ordered Monday that an attempt to recall a state lawmaker from office continue, reversing a lower court that said election officials correctly disqualified the petition over a missing word.
The ruling means Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg — who is facing charges in an alleged scheme to trade votes on legislation for campaign donations — could face a recall election in May, but only if the Board of State Canvassers determines enough valid signatures were submitted. An initial review showed that the Recall Inman Committee turned in too many invalid signatures.
"The recall petition is proper because the reasons given for recall in the circulated petitions were not different than the reasons that were approved by the Board of Canvassers," the high court wrote.
The 7-0 order notes that Inman, a third-term House member who cannot run again due to term limits, has a separate recall-related appeal still pending in the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Nearly 14,000 voter signatures were filed to force a recall election for Inman, whom a jury this month acquitted of lying to the FBI. Jurors deadlocked on attempted bribery and extortion charges stemming from an alleged scheme to trade his vote on wage legislation for campaign donations from a union, and he may be tried again in federal court.
In November, state elections director Sally Williams told the recall group that its signatures were insufficient because the heading of every sheet, when listing the criminal charges Inman faces, said attempted extortion "under color of official" instead of "under color of official right." The appeals court rejected the group's appeal in a 2-1 decision.
Woman acquitted of ethnic intimidation in striking black man
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A white woman accused of hitting a black man and using a racial slur at a Kent County car dealership was convicted of assault Monday but cleared of ethnic intimidation.
An attorney for Shelly Hueckel said she was upset by an appraisal for her car — not race — at a dealership in Lowell last April. Kent County Judge Paul Sullivan agreed, saying she likely would have had a similar reaction with someone who wasn't African American.
"The problem came when he told her the value of her trade-in vehicle. ... That's when, for lack of a better word, all hell broke out," the judge said.
Hueckel, a Barry County resident, didn't testify. The misdemeanor assault conviction carries a maximum punishment of 93 days in jail.
Sullivan told Hueckel: "You ought to be ashamed of yourself."
The victim, Terrance Smith, said he didn't understand the judge's decision.
"How do you do this to a human being and just walk away? ... I don't have any other words," Smith said of Hueckel.
Assistant Prosecutor Angela Curtis argued that Smith's race was on Hueckel's mind during the assault and use of racial slurs.
Man charged in college student's death held without bail
CHICAGO (AP) — A Michigan State University student home on break in Chicago was fatally shot by her boyfriend as he played with a gun in an apartment on the city's South Side, prosecutors said Monday.
A judge ordered Lafayette Hodges, 18, held without bail. He faces a felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Lyniah Bell, who was shot in the head Friday.
"This is a tragedy that could have been avoided," Judge Arthur Wesley Willis said, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Hodges turned himself into authorities over the weekend. A court-appointed attorney asked for Hodges to be released on electronic monitoring, which the judge declined.
Police had said the shooting was believed to have been related to a domestic situation.
Michigan OKs 3 businesses for home deliveries of marijuana
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Three Michigan businesses that sell recreational marijuana have won the right to begin making home deliveries of pot.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it has approved home pot deliveries by Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature's Releaf Burton in Burton.
Those three businesses are the first approved for adult-use home delivery in Michigan, which began allowing sales of recreational marijuana on Dec. 1 to adults age 21 and older, WOOD-TV reported.
The delivery process is similar to medical marijuana delivery. Customers will sign up online and place an order, but they must provide an ID to verify that they are at least 21. Most payments will be made online, but delivery services are allowed to accept cash.
Delivery drivers must be 21 or older, they can't carry more than 15 ounces of marijuana at a time and the product must be secure if it's left in the vehicle. Each vehicle must also have GPS to identify its location at all times.
The state has set 2.5 ounces as the legal limit to purchase at a time. The limit for marijuana concentrate is 15 grams.
More than 1,400 of Michigan's nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren't allowing pot shops.
