Michigan townships, company reach deal over contamination
PLAINFIELD TWP. (AP) — Two West Michigan townships reached a tentative settlement with a footwear company in a federal lawsuit over contaminated water, officials announced Tuesday.
The tentative deal between Plainfield and Algoma townships and Wolverine World Wide calls for the company to pay $69.5 million toward extending a municipal water system to about 1,000 homes. Those homes with private wells north of Grand Rapids — near where Wolverine dumped hazardous waste decades ago — were affected by the contamination.
The chemicals, known collectively as PFAS, long were used in scores of industrial applications. They don't break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater. Some studies have found the chemicals can be harmful to human health.
The deal also includes what's described as "comprehensive remediation plans" at the former tannery site along with additional studies and monitoring. Additionally, the company would continue to maintain water filters for homeowners without municipal water whose PFAS levels were over 10 parts per trillion, and provide some money for a filtration system for a water plant.
According to a news release, all parties have signed the agreement in principle but a final version still needs the approval of a judge. Once that's done, township officials say, they expect work to begin next spring and it would take about five years to complete.
Blue Cross announces health care costs management program
DETROIT (AP) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has entered into agreements with seven health systems and physician groups to manage costs while improving patient care, the nonprofit insurance company said.
"Blueprint for Affordability" was announced Wednesday and sets an annual target for patient care costs, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield.
If doctors or health systems come in below the target, they receive a bonus. If costs are above the target, they could pay more.
Ascension Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, Michigan Medicine, Oakland Southfield Physicians, The Physician Alliance, Trinity Health – Michigan, and United Physicians have signed five-year agreements that become effective Jan. 1.
The agreements place the focus more on preventative and improved patient care, according to Dr. Mike Williams, chief executive of United Physicians.
Motel hit with major fire on day it closed due to nuisances
BATTLE CREEK (AP) — Fire caused severe damage at a Battle Creek motel on the same day that the property was closing for 90 days due to allegations of drug dealing, prostitution and other illegal activity.
Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire Tuesday night at the Econo Lodge. Battle Creek Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant told the Battle Creek Enquirer that firefighters used water for more than two hours.
Sturdivant said there's a "high degree of suspicion" about the cause. The fire is under investigation.
The newspaper said Sabar Hospitality agreed to close the motel for at least 90 days as part of a settlement last month with Battle Creek. Police were called more than 400 times over a 13-month period. Boards were being installed on windows and doors before the fire.
House leader: 'Nothing has changed' with status of lawmaker
LANSING (AP) — The leader of the Michigan House said Wednesday that an indicted lawmaker will continue to have no committee assignments or staff under his watch after a jury acquitted him of lying to the FBI and deadlocked on attempted extortion and bribery charges.
A spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield said "nothing has changed" with the status of Rep. Larry Inman, who was charged in May with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a vote to not overturn Michigan's prevailing wage law. Inman and Chatfield, both Republicans, met Wednesday, a day after the weeklong trial concluded in Grand Rapids federal court.
"The speaker's position from the beginning was that it wasn't so much about the outcome of a criminal trial," Gideon D'Assandro said. "It was the fact that (Inman) admitted to the substance of the text messages, where he was asking for the $30,000. What he admitted to in the text messages was unbecoming of a state representative."
U.S. prosecutors have indicated that they want to retry Inman, who was at the Capitol voting on bills Wednesday. He called himself an "honest man and an innocent man," and said he would ask to again serve on committees, to have access to his Lansing office and to have staffers assigned to him. They currently work under the direction of the House Business Office.
"I want to move on to continue my term as a state representative," he told reporters before the meeting with Chatfield. "I have not been found guilty of any charges."
Inman, who is from Williamsburg, east of Traverse City, and is serving his third and final House term due to term limits, has refused to step down from his $71,685 job after being kicked out of the majority GOP caucus and being urged by his colleagues to resign.
