Coast Guard starts ice-breaking work in western Great Lakes
SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — Ice-breaking operations were launched in the western Great Lakes, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced Wednesday.
Officials said they have started what they call "Operation Taconite" in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, as well as northern Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, the Straits of Mackinac and St. Marys River. The effort is in response to expanding ice in commercial ports, according to a news release.
Ice-breaking is done for several reasons, including search and rescue, flood control or to serve vessels or communities in need, the Coast Guard said. Operation Taconite is one of two ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes.
Officials added some waterways likely will close in the coming weeks. Considerations for closures include the protection of marine environment and safety of island residents, who use natural ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.
Woman's body found in snowy rural area in Leelanau County
MAPLE CITY (AP) — A woman's body was dragged over a snowy hill and left in a rural area in northern Michigan, police said.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said investigators are treating it as a homicide.
Authorities were called Wednesday after a caller wondered if the drag marks might have been caused by someone dumping a dead deer or trash in the Maple City area, northwest of Traverse City.
An autopsy is set for Thursday. The woman appeared to be over 50 years old.
"Someone tried to dispose of or hide a body," said Borkovich, who added there were obvious signs of trauma.
Traverse City police said it could be a resident who was last seen Tuesday night.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said he doesn't believe it's Adrienne Quintal, a Detroit-area woman who is missing from a family cabin in Honor.
Borkovich is urging people in the area to be cautious.
"I think it's important that people stay alert, stay vigilant, pay attention to cars, traffic, different people in the area or different behavior by people," he said.
Michigan State wins appeal on its handling of assault cases
EAST LANSING (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of Michigan State University and dismissed a lawsuit by four students who said they suffered because of how the school handled their sexual assault complaints.
The court said the threshold is high: The female students had to show that MSU was deliberately indifferent to their initial complaints and that they suffered additional harassment as a result. The court, in a 3-0 decision, said it wasn't swayed.
"None of the plaintiffs in this case suffered any actionable sexual harassment after the school's response," Judge Alice Batchelder wrote.
In one case, a student said MSU in 2012 had prohibited a male student from having any contact with her. She said she saw him at least nine times, especially in the dining hall.
Another student was concerned that she might encounter a male student at any time due to his presence on campus. MSU found that he had sexually assaulted her in 2014, but the conclusion was overturned after a second investigation.
In another case, a male student dropped out in 2014 and had no further contact with a female student who had accused him of assault, the appeals court noted.
The lawsuit cited Title IX, a federal law forbidding discrimination based on gender in education.
The alleged incidents of assault preceded the Larry Nassar scandal at MSU. The U.S. Education Department found that the school failed to respond to reports of sexual misconduct against Nassar and failed to take interim measures to protect students while complaints were pending.
MSU in September promised to make substantial changes to its Title IX procedures.
Man who committed crime to return to prison gets his wish
ESCANABA (AP) — A 59-year-old Michigan man who told his lawyer that he wanted to rob an Upper Peninsula business so he could return to prison could be locked up for the rest of his life.
Mark Wilson, of Portage, was sentenced Monday to at least 25 years in prison, a sentence that was enhanced because of past convictions. It means he won't be eligible for parole until he's in his 80s.
"Somewhere along the road, your honor, I just seemed to have lost the ability to function normally with society," Wilson told a Delta County judge. "I would like to say to the people that I apologize in the most sincere manner for my behavior" last July.
The Daily Press reported that Wilson gave a note to a Hardee's employee in Escanaba, indicating that he was robbing the restaurant. Police said he then stayed in the restroom until officers arrived.
Defense attorney Tim Cain said Wilson told him he committed the crime so he could return to prison. Wilson "tells me he's happy enough with 25-40," Cain said, referring to 40 years, his maximum sentence.
Wilson's record shows convictions in Kalamazoo, Genesee and Delta counties, going back to 1983. He was last released from prison in 2012 and completed parole in 2014, the corrections department said Thursday.
No one hurt in freight train derailment, Detroit fire officials say
DETROIT (AP) — About 12-15 cars derailed from a freight train along tracks in southwest Detroit on Thursday morning, but no injuries have been reported, fire department officials said.
One car appeared to be hanging from the edge of a viaduct over a city street.
Five of the cars previously contained some type of hazardous materials, but were empty at the time of the derailment, said Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner. Residue from those cars "don't really pose any danger" to the public, he added.
None of the cars involved were reported to be carrying dangerous goods, according to Canadian National Railway, which owns the train.
The tracks are owned by Conrail, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the derailment, Fornell said.
Police blocked off some streets near the derailment and a private company was expected to put the cars back on the tracks.
The derailment disrupted Amtrak service between Detroit and Pontiac. Some passengers would have to disembark trains west of Detroit in Dearborn and transfer to buses, Amtrak said.
