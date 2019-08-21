State Briefs

Business leaders pressure state lawmakers to boost road spending
LANSING (AP) — Michigan business leaders are pressuring the Republican-led Legislature to commit to spending between $2 billion and $2.5 billion more annually to maintain the roads.
The Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Business Leaders for Michigan and other groups renewed their push Tuesday, as the Senate returned to session for the first time in two months. The business lobby agrees with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call for additional road spending, and says the money can’t be generated without “substantial new revenue.”
Whitmer has proposed a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase. Republican lawmakers have rejected it and are considering potential alternatives as the deadline approaches for passing a budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
2 die when small plane crashes at southeast Michigan airport
HOWELL (AP) — Authorities said two people died when a small plane crashed in Livingston County.
Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said in a news release that the single-engine Aero Commander M200 aircraft was landing at Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell when it crashed Tuesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration gave a conflicting account, saying the plane was taking off when it crashed.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Murphy said the two people aboard were both killed. Their names haven’t been released.
The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported that a British company, Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc., appears to have registered the aircraft with the FAA. The company helps non-citizens register their planes in the U.S.
Empty glass: Beer company pays off school lunch debts
SUTTONS BAY (AP) — A beer company is ensuring that a northern Michigan school district starts the new year with no student lunch debt.
A foundation affiliated with Mitten Brewing paid $2,700 to erase unpaid meals and snacks in the Suttons Bay district, near Traverse City.
Superintendent Mike Carmean told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that some students were nearing $100 in lunch debt.
Chris Andrus, an owner of Mitten Brewing, responded after one of his bartenders criticized a Pennsylvania school district for threatening parents over lunch debts. Dan Frank, general manager of Mitten Brewing in Northport, said “one of the beauties” of being in a small community is acting on local needs.
Ferndale mayor, a Democrat, takes reins of Oakland County
PONTIAC (AP) — A Democrat is running Michigan’s second-largest county after the death of Republican L. Brooks Patterson, who was Oakland County executive for more than 25 years.
David Coulter was the mayor of Ferndale until Monday. Oakland County commissioners hired him to serve through the 2020 election.
Coulter says he wasn’t hired to “fix things” in the county, which is known for its strong finances and affluent communities. He says he’s an interim leader who will be talking to employees and other key officials to ensure a smooth transition.
