State budget standoff unlikely to end until December
LANSING (AP) — A budget standoff between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is unlikely to be resolved until December at the earliest.
The Michigan House won't convene for voting today. It began a three-week hunting and Thanksgiving break last week, but had left open the possibility of meeting today if a deal was in reach.
The Senate will meet today before taking two weeks off. The House could return for a day next week if an agreement is struck, though the sides don't seem optimistic.
Pressure has been building for Whitmer and Republicans to settle their differences after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in proposed spending. They want to restore some funding but are at odds over Republicans' push to let legislators check her power to shift funds within departments.
Life sentence affirmed in drug-related death in SW Michigan
KALAMAZOO (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a life sentence for a man who was blamed for the drug-related death of another man in the Kalamazoo area.
The federal court says the sentence is "severe and perhaps even misguided as a matter of criminal justice policy" but still constitutional.
Steve Whyte was accused of providing heroin that caused the fatal overdose of Adam Boomers in 2016. Whyte denied the allegation and claimed he was set up by a different drug dealer in the Kalamazoo area.
The government's trial witnesses included a man who said he served as the conduit between Whyte and Boomers.
Prior convictions enhanced Whyte's sentence in federal court.
Report shows mixed results on Great Lakes lamprey control
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Officials say populations of fish-killing sea lamprey remain at near-historic lows in Lake Michigan and Lake Ontario, but are above target levels in Huron, Superior and Erie.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission issued a progress report Tuesday on containing the parasitic lampreys, which invaded the lakes in the last century from the Atlantic Ocean and threatened trout and other native species. They use suction-cup mouths and razor-sharp teeth to feed on blood and body fluids of other fish, usually killing their hosts.
Crews use specially designed poisons and traps to control lamprey numbers.
The commission says Lake Huron populations are close to target levels and have held steady the past five years. Although above target, numbers in Superior and Erie have dropped significantly since near-record highs were observed in 2017.
Michigan lawmaker criticized for comparing abortion, slavery
LANSING (AP) — A Michigan Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism from Democrats for likening abortion to slavery.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Hillsdale College's radio station last week that allowing abortion to occur "at all" is the "scourge of our country now today."
"In my mind it's comparable, and people are going to be very upset when I say this, it is comparable to the scourge that we endured when we still had slavery in this country," the business owner from Clarklake said after being asked about Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's support for newly introduced legislation that would undo abortion restrictions.
Shirkey's remarks were condemned by Democratic Sen. Erika Geiss and others on Tuesday, the Senate's first day of session since the comments came to light on Friday.
"It is incredibly out of touch for him to have made such incredibly insensitive remarks," said Geiss, who is black. "I don't think comparing something that is a reproductive health care choice for one in four women — that is really no one's business except between her and her physician — has any place in a conversation about slavery."
Shirkey did not speak with reporters Tuesday but said in the Nov. 4 radio interview that he would not apologize for his anti-abortion stance. His spokeswoman said Shirkey had no regrets and believes there is no "middle ground" on the abortion issue.
