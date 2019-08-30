West Michigan boy dies after collapsing during football practice
SARANAC (AP) — Officials said a 13-year-old West Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died.
Saranac Community Schools seventh-grader Skylar Lasby collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. School and hospital officials said Lasby died hours later.
A cause of death was not immediately available. It also wasn't immediately clear if weather was a factor, though temperatures were a mild 68 degrees and humidity was low during the practice.
Saranac Superintendent Jason Smith told The Grand Rapids Press that "our students are struggling." A Facebook page for Saranac JV/Varsity Football says away games at Beal City will be played Thursday night because "No. 2 wouldn't have it any other way" — referring to Skylar's uniform number.
District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students.
Michigan AG opposes do-it-yourself kit for sex assault victims
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's attorney general is objecting to a product pitched as a do-it-yourself kit for sexual assault victims.
The MeToo Kit website says the product empowers people to collect evidence "in a setting and timing of their choice." A price isn't listed.
Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said kits are free in Michigan when assault victims seek medical help within five days.
The state says it's critical that evidence collection adheres to strict procedures that can stand up in court if charges are filed. The state says a medical exam also includes a check for injuries and disease.
Nessel said the home kit offers "absolutely no benefit."
The Brooklyn, New York, company said it won't comment until after Monday.
Michigan is demanding that the product not be sold in the state.
WMU-Cooley law will cut tuition next year by 21 pct.
LANSING (AP) — A Michigan law school says it's too expensive so it will cut tuition by 21 percent in fall 2020.
Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School announced the reduction Thursday and said it will seek approval to close its Auburn Hills campus at the end of 2020.
Tuition will be cut to $1,375 per credit hour from $1,750. A student needs 90 credits to graduate, meaning a Cooley education still would cost more than $120,000.
President James McGrath said, "To put it simply, we became too expensive."
Board Chairman Lawrence Nolan said the tuition cut is a bold move made possible by donations and "effective fiscal management."
Cooley will maintain campuses in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Tampa, Florida.
Spanish brewer taking control of Michigan-based Founders
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Michigan's largest brewery is being sold to a Spanish partner.
Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids has informed state regulators that Mahou San Miguel Group will have a 90 percent stake in the brewer by January.
Mahou San Miguel, based in Madrid, acquired a 30 percent stake in Founders in 2014. Founders says Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers, who co-founded the brewery in 1997, will each retain a 5 percent share and "have no intention of leaving."
In a written statement Thursday, Founders says it has "enjoyed an excellent relationship with Mahou Group."
Founders' beers include All Day IPA, Breakfast Stout and Centennial IPA. It also produces seasonal beers.
Woman gets life in ambush slaying of soldier husband
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — The wife of a U.S. Army sergeant from Michigan who was convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Kemia Hassel, 22, learned her punishment Thursday. A Berrien County jury found her guilty of murder last month in the death of Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III. The 23-year-old was fatally shot in an ambush on New Year's Eve while visiting family in St. Joseph Township.
Kemia Hassel chose not to speak at the sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors argued at trial that she planned her husband's death so she could continue a romantic relationship with Jeremy Cuellar, 24. All three were soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Cuellar has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces a minimum sentence of 65 years in prison.
Groundbreaking set on $1B Michigan natural gas plant
NILES (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for next week on a $1 billion natural gas power plant in southwestern Michigan nearly two decades after it was first proposed.
The South Bend Tribune reported Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based Indeck Energy Services has begun preparing the site for the Indeck Niles Energy Center.
The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Niles, located north of Michigan's border with Indiana.
David Hicks, vice president of business development for Indeck, said it's a testament to the "persistence and perseverance" of the city of Niles and Indeck.
The newspaper said the project, first proposed in 2000, was shelved when rising natural gas prices made it financially unviable, but it was later revived. More recently, plans to break ground in 2017 were pushed back.
