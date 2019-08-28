Michigan State says it's immune from liability in Nassar claims
EAST LANSING (AP) — Michigan State University is asking a judge to dismiss a second wave of lawsuits related to former sports doctor Larry Nassar, even as the school says it's working to reach a deal with additional assault victims.
MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday, declaring it's immune from liability for Nassar's crimes.
Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts, at MSU and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Former Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas while he worked for USA Gymnastics.
"Although Nassar's actions were repugnant and merit the heavy criminal penalties imposed upon him, the law does not support plaintiffs' attempts to hold the MSU defendants liable for his wrongs," lawyers for the school said, citing immunity and a statute of limitations, among other defenses.
MSU last year agreed to a $500 million deal with Nassar's accusers. Most of the money, $425 million, was for 333 people, mostly women and girls, who had already sued. MSU so far has settled with 72 people in the second wave of litigation, but dozens remain.
Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant told the Detroit Free Press that the school was under a court order to reply to the lawsuits. But she also said there were "active settlement negotiations."
"This is simply a procedural step in the litigation process. ... While the motion is pending before the court, we hope to reach settlements with as many plaintiffs as possible," Guerrant said.
But an attorney for the victims, Donna MacKenzie, said the court filing was unfortunate.
"MSU should be ashamed by the way it continues to represent to the public that it cares about settlement and healing, while at the same time paying their lawyers thousands of dollars to aggressively defend and file motions to dismiss the survivors' claims in court," MacKenzie said.
Man charged with killing wife by spiking cereal with heroin
DAVISON (AP) — A Michigan man has been charged with murder after investigators concluded he spiked his wife's bowl of cereal with heroin.
The medical examiner initially classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris' 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe Jason Harris poisoned her at their home in Davison, 60 miles north of Detroit.
Prosecutor David Leyton said the 36-year-old victim was an "incredibly loving mother." Friends were shocked to hear about an overdose and said she never used drugs.
Leyton said Jason Harris' siblings told police that he had talked about "getting rid" of his wife. Co-workers told investigators that Harris had been looking for a hit man.
Harris appeared in court Tuesday and was denied bond.
Man tried to break windows to free wife, daughter in pond
WATERFORD TWP. (AP) — Police said an 83-year-old man jumped into a pond and tried to break car windows to free his wife and daughter who died in the water.
More details are emerging about the deaths of 81-year-old Mary Syron and 56-year-old Maureen Syron. They drowned last Wednesday in Oakland County's Waterford Township.
Police said Lloyd Syron mistakenly left the transmission in drive when he went into his daughter's home to get clothes. The vehicle rolled into the pond.
The Detroit News said both victims had limited mobility before the accident.
Lloyd Syron is co-owner of the Pontiac Country Club.
A neighbor, Marie Bliss, said she can't imagine how the family is dealing with the losses. She said losing a loved one is tough but two is a "nightmare."
2 sentenced in alleged Michigan plot to kidnap, kill a child
COLDWATER (AP) — Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a plot that sought to kidnap and kill a child in southern Michigan.
A Branch County judge on Monday sentenced Talia Furman, 33, and David Bailey, 37, who had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to kidnap.
MLive.com reported that Furman and Bailey were both sentenced to 25-50 years on the conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and up to 50 years for conspiracy to kidnap. Those sentences would be served concurrently.
They're among four people prosecutors say plotted last summer to kidnap a child at a county fair or parade in southern Michigan and then rape, torture and kill the youngster.
No child was actually kidnapped.
