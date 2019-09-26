Chickenpox outbreak leads to concern over unvaccinated kids
MARYSVILLE (AP) — A chickenpox outbreak has led an eastern Michigan health department to ask parents of children who aren't vaccinated to keep them home from school until they're inoculated.
The St. Clair County Health Department told parents of Marysville High School students in a letter that about 37 "exposed susceptible students" who cannot provide documentation of smallpox immunity will be excluded from attending school and extracurricular activities until 21 days after the last identified case.
The letter says students will be readmitted to the high school immediately upon getting vaccinated or providing the health department with acceptable documentation of immunity. It says immunity is defined as documentation of two valid doses of live chickenpox vaccine at or after 12 months of age, or laboratory evidence of immunity or confirmation of the disease.
Plans slowed for $400M power generation facility in Michigan
MARSHALL (AP) — Plans for a new $400 million natural gas-fired power generation facility in southern Michigan are moving forward more slowly than previously expected.
White Plains, New York-based Development Partners announced two years ago that it would build the Marshall Energy Center at Brooks Industrial Park in Marshall.
The Battle Creek Enquirer has reported construction was supposed to begin late this year, but Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance CEO Scott Fleming says it's been pushed back to late spring of 2020 due to environmental studies. Two plants are planned at the energy center site.
Development of the facility is expected to bring between 300 and 500 construction jobs and create 20-25 direct jobs. Fleming said the energy center should be operational by 2022.
$125K settlement reached after police officer punches man
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A West Michigan city has agreed to pay $125,000 to a man who was seen on bodycam video repeatedly being punched by a police officer during an arrest.
Grand Rapids announced the settlement Tuesday with Bronquel Brown, 24, the Grand Rapids Press reported.
The officer was fired after the Grand Rapids Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit determined that he violated department policy during the March 17 traffic stop. Police noted the officer cursed and struck the motorist dozens of times in the leg.
The Kent County Prosecutor's Office earlier declined to bring criminal charges against the officer.
Meanwhile, Brown faces an Oct. 28 trial on a charge of resisting police.
The Grand Rapids Police Department has faced recent scrutiny, including an investigation by Michigan's Civil Rights office into complaints of discrimination.
Auto parts maker, insurance broker plan Michigan expansions
HIGHLAND PARK (AP) — Officials say auto parts maker Faurecia is planning to invest $10.7 million and create 500 jobs in the Detroit enclave of Highland Park.
The planned investment was announced Tuesday as the Michigan Economic Development Corp. said the company is expected to get a $2 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Plans call for workers to assemble automotive seats, seat frames, foam cushions and seat covers.
In other projects announced by the MEDC, Caledonia-based insurance broker Acrisure plans to invest $33 million in Grand Rapids to expand its future world headquarters in the city. The project will include relocating 280 employees to downtown Grand Rapids and creating 400 new jobs.
The company is getting incentives including a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.
