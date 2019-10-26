GM workers ratify contract, ending contentious 40-day strike
ROMULUS (AP) — A contentious 40-day strike that crippled General Motors' U.S. production came to an end Friday as workers approved a new contract with the company.
The four-year deal will now be used as a template in bargaining with crosstown rival Ford Motor Co., the union's choice for the next round of bargaining, followed by Fiat Chrysler.
GM workers voted 57.2 percent in favor of the pact, passing it with a vote of 23,389 to 17,501, the union said in a statement.
Picket lines came down almost immediately after the vote was announced, and some of the 49,000 striking workers were expected to return to their jobs as early as Friday night. Some skilled trades employees such as electricians and machinists were to enter the plants to get machinery restarted in preparation for production workers to return as early as today.
Temporary workers can get permanent jobs after two or three years depending on their start dates, but they start at the bottom of a pay scale, so people doing the same work can end up at different pay rates. The deal also includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments, and an $11,000 signing bonus. But it allows GM to close three U.S. factories, a point of contention for many of the 42.8 percent of workers who voted no.
1 killed, 3 injured as car collides with Michigan school bus
MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — Police in mid-Michigan say one person was killed when a passenger car collided with a school bus carrying a football team, injuring three students.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said the car entered the oncoming lane of traffic Thursday night along a road in Broomfield Township and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.
Police said the car sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire. The car's driver, its sole occupant, died in the 9 p.m. crash.
The school bus was carrying a junior varsity football team, coaches and staff, MLive.com reported.
Chippewa Hills District Superintendent Michael Bob Grover Jr. said three students on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were treated at a local hospital and released.
Man dies when heavy equipment rolls at construction site
NOVI (AP) — A worker has died after the heavy equipment he was operating rolled over on top of him at a construction site in suburban Detroit.
The 57-year-old Lapeer man was operating a machine used to compact soil Friday afternoon in Novi when it rolled over on an uneven surface and landed top of him, police said. The man's name hasn't been released.
Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Steelmaker too slow to act on chemical spill, Indiana agency says
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The state environmental agency says a northwestern Indiana steel mill knew it was leaking dangerous chemicals into Lake Michigan but failed to report the spill or act quickly to mitigate the risks.
The cyanide and ammonia spill in August at the ArcelorMittal plant in Burns Harbor closed beaches and killed nearly 3,000 fish.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced this week that the steel mill didn't report the Aug. 4 malfunction for days, by which time ammonia-nitrogen levels in the water had spiked. The department says the steelmaker committed seven permit violations and that fines are being determined.
The company, which has apologized for the spill, says it doesn't fully agree with the department's conclusions, but that it's working with regulatory authorities to address the issues.
