Former middle school principal sentenced in sex assault case
KINGSLEY (AP) — A former middle school principal in northern Michigan has been sentenced for inappropriately touching students.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported that a judge on Thursday ordered Karl Hartman to spend 3-5 years in prison.
Hartman, 55, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual contact stemming from accusations he spanked two former students for sexual gratification in his office when he was the principal at Kingsley Elementary School in 2004. He retired in January.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped six felony and two misdemeanor charges.
Grand Traverse County assistant prosecutor Kyle Attwood has said the plea agreement spares the accusers from having to testify at a trial.
State trooper pleads guilty in fatal July on-duty crash
ST. JOHNS (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper has pleaded guilty in an on-duty crash that killed a 26-year-old man.
Brian Wiles, 22, was initially charged with misdemeanor moving violation causing death in connection with the July 19 crash that killed David Engel of DeWitt. Wiles pleaded guilty to reckless driving last week.
The Lansing State Journal reported that the state police determined that Wiles was at fault in the crash in Clinton County’s DeWitt Township.
Wiles was driving his patrol vehicle with its overhead lights and sirens activated as he was headed to a reported retail store theft when he crashed into a semi-truck, which then struck the rear of another vehicle, killing Engel.
Wiles remains on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Man, 63, charged after woman found suffering burns
FARMINGTON HILLS (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after a woman was set on fire.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said 63-year-old William Helmer of Farmington Hills is also charged with aggravated assault. He was arraigned Thursday.
Police in Redford Township, just west of Detroit, were alerted Saturday that a 62-year-old woman was on the ground and that smoke was coming from her body. She suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital.
Prosecutors say Helmer and the woman are acquaintances. Members of a police task force arrested Helmer on Tuesday.
A probable-cause conference and preliminary examination will be held Dec. 3.
Michigan man sentenced in fatal West Virginia hit-and-run crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing a West Virginia woman in a hit-and-run has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
The Herald-Dispatch reported Jermaine Demeurs Baird of Detroit entered his plea in Cabell County Circuit Court this week. On Tuesday, Judge Christopher D. Chiles sentenced Baird, 30, to 1-5 years in prison.
Investigators say Baird fatally struck Carol Brooks in 2018 while she was walking in Huntington, then escaped to Michigan where authorities found his car.
At the time of his arrest in August, he also had outstanding warrants accusing him of being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
