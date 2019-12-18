Spending bill would boost funding for Great Lakes cleanup
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wide-ranging cleanup of the Great Lakes would receive a funding boost under a spending bill moving toward enactment in Congress.
The measure, approved Tuesday by the House, includes $320 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The bill was sent to the Senate for a vote expected later this week.
The initiative received $475 million in 2010 and about $300 million annually since. It pays for projects dealing with long-term environmental problems such as toxic pollution in harbors and river mouths, loss of wetlands and other habitat, invasive species, and runoff that causes harmful algae blooms.
The bill also would appropriate $75 million toward construction of a new shipping lock at Sault Ste. Marie, a crucial link between Lakes Huron and Superior for freighters hauling iron ore and other bulk commodities.
Michigan man convicted in fellow hunter's fatal shooting
BELLAIRE (AP) — A Michigan man who authorities say accidentally shot and killed another hunter on the first day of the state's annual firearms deer season last year has been convicted on all three charges he faced.
An Antrim County jury found David M. Barber of Gaylord guilty on Dec. 13 of involuntary manslaughter, felony firearm and misdemeanor trespassing in the November 2018 shooting death of 38-year-old Justin E. Beutel.
Barber, 46, had rejected a plea offer on Nov. 20, according to court records, The Bay City Times reported. His sentencing date is pending.
State Department of Natural Resources officers responded to a reported hunting accident in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula on Nov. 15, 2018. EMS workers were unable to revive Beutel, who was from the Midland County community of Sanford.
The DNR has said Barber and Beutel apparently did not know each other and were hunting separately when the shooting occurred near the village of Alden, about 20 miles northeast of Traverse City.
Detroit man pleads guilty in NW Indiana jewelry store heist
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in a smash-and-grab robbery during which he and two others allegedly stole more than $1 million in jewelry from a northwestern Indiana jewelry store.
Darren S. Bell, 29, pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Hammond, Indiana, to a federal charge of armed robbery that interfered with interstate commerce.
The court hasn't set Bell's sentencing date.
Police and prosecutors allege that in January, Bell, Altonio D. Benson, 40, of Detroit and a third unidentified individual entered a jewelry store in Hobart, located its most expensive jeweled pendants, and began smashing display cases with hammers and taking jewelry. All three fled the store with $1,009,145 worth of miscellaneous jewelry in bags, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Hobart police captured Bell and Benson nearby and later recovered more than $500,000 worth of stolen jewelry as well as two sledgehammers left inside the store. The third suspect escaped after he drove a minivan from the jewelry store.
Benson is awaiting a trial that's now scheduled for March.
Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.
The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years. Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added.
Hiring will begin next year for the jobs that will pay on average about $61,000 a year.
The large investment comes as the U.S. new vehicle sales cycle has peaked and appears to be leveling off at around 17 million vehicles per year. But Ford needs to make the investment in new products in an effort to increase its market share and prepare for a shift to new propulsion and autonomous vehicle technologies.
The Wayne plant investment will be used to build the new Ford Bronco SUV, as well as an all-new Ranger small pickup truck. Investment at the plant will also result in a new center to modify and support autonomous and other vehicles.
