High waters bringing pieces of Lake Huron shipwrecks ashore
ALPENA (AP) — Rising water levels in the Great Lakes are bringing pieces of shipwrecks ashore along Michigan’s Lake Huron shoreline.
State Maritime Archaeologist Wayne Lusardi said sightings of wooden pieces of shipwrecks have been common in recent weeks along Thunder Bay in Alpena and other communities dotting Lake Huron’s shoreline as high waters wash those artifacts ashore.
Lusardi told The Alpena News that this summer’s shoreline erosion is giving archaeologists a chance to draw, photograph, measure and study artifacts that are usually hidden beneath the lake’s depths.
He said a shipwreck once buried in sand dunes at Hoeft State Park, north of Rogers City, has been come to light over the summer.
Wind-driven waves have revealed 45 feet of that ship’s ribs and bottom, although most of that vessel remains buried.
Man camping with family drowns in West Michigan river
WHITEHALL (AP) — A 37-year-old Detroit-area man has drowned in a West Michigan river while on a camping trip with his family.
Pawel Kuras of Clinton Township was pronounced dead early Sunday morning near Whitehall, MLive reported.
Witnesses told authorities that Kuras lost his balance and fell into the White River. Firefighters located Kuras at about 3:20 a.m. but were unable to resuscitate him.
Kuras and his family were staying at the White River Campground.
The newspaper reported that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the drowning.
City commissioner sentenced in theft of campaign signs
BLOOMFIELD HILLS (AP) — An elected official in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to community service after a school board candidate’s campaign signs were removed from yards.
Bloomfield Hills City Commissioner Stuart Sherr also was ordered Friday to pay $1,125 in fines and court costs, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Sherr was accused of illegally removing the yard signs of Anjali Prasad, a former federal prosecutor who lost her local school board bid last fall.
Prasad said she lost about 90 signs before she went to police with home video of a theft. Sherr has said the signs were too close to curbs and a threat to public safety.
Bloomfield Hills City Manager David Hendrickson said he expects Sherr to step down from the commission after this fall’s election.
Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
BAY CITY (AP) — A Michigan couple who won $500,000 on a state lottery scratch-off ticket in 2016 has been charged in a string of burglaries. Mitchell Arnswald, 29, and Stephanie Harvell, 28, were arraigned Friday on home invasion and possession of burglary tools charges, MLive reported. They are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.
Arnswald and Harvell were arrested Thursday following a burglary in Bay County’s Merritt Township. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the couple is suspected in burglaries in five counties spanning two months.
Court records show neither has an attorney.
Harvell said in a 2016 Michigan Lottery news release that she and her husband were living paycheck to paycheck before she bought the winning $5 “Hot Ticket” from a Bay City gas station.
