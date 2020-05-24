US-NEWS-ISLE-ROYALE-NATIONAL-PARK-DELAYS-MLI.jpg

A view from Isle Royale National Park's Mount Ojibway tower in August 2016.

 TNS file photo

Virus upsets summer plans for Isle Royale park

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Wolves and moose won't notice much human company at Isle Royale National Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.