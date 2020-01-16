Muskegon agrees to hire sharpshooters to kill up to 30 deer
MUSKEGON (AP) — A Lake Michigan community has voted to spend $20,000 to kill as many as 30 deer at two parks.
The unanimous vote by the Muskegon City Commission is an effort to control growing herds, although there are different opinions among residents. The Muskegon Chronicle reported the cull by sharpshooters must be completed by March 31.
"It's an action, not an ultimate answer. We know that," Mayor Stephen Gawron said Tuesday.
Residents in favor of a special kill have talked about damage to vegetation and concerns about tick-borne illnesses.
Critics "do not live with the deer. They do not deal with them on a daily basis," said Mike McFall.
Marilyn Singleton Magnuson, who operates an inn, said she sends guests to Beachwood Park for an easy hike and Lake Michigan views. She predicts a loss of business if deer are killed.
"In the past, Muskegon's had a difficult time identifying its assets and preserving them, and I believe this is one of them," Magnuson said. "These deer have been called a nuisance, but I refer to them as an asset."
Get the snowblowers ready: Snow showers move in this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM-TV) — Another weekend, another round of wintry weather for West Michigan.
Weather models are once again being watched closely as a winter storm targets the Midwest, arriving Friday night. Models are suggesting several inches of snow will fall Saturday before lake-effect snow showers set up on Sunday.
The biggest question with this storm is the exact track of the epicenter — that will determine how much temperatures will warm and if early precipitation is snow or a wintry mix. Currently, models are locking into agreement on a wintry mix and light drizzle into Saturday morning before colder air arrives in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon and evening, expect moderate to heavy snow showers.
Models are in agreement about several inches of snow accumulating by late Saturday.
Cold air really digs in Sunday, sparking lake-effect snow showers. These will add additional inches of snow, especially to the lakeshore.
Travel will be slow through the weekend. Winds will also be strong, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Detroit fines company for illegally storing limestone
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit has fined the company that owns a site along the Detroit River where a collapsed dock sent construction aggregate material into the river for illegally storing tons of limestone for months, a city official said.
Revere Dock LLC has been hit with a $10,000 fine for storing nearly 40,000 tons of limestone on its dock without a permit since July 2019, said David Bell, the city's director of Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department.
"The fact is they have been illegally operating, and so we're going to make them feel it," Bell told The Detroit News on Tuesday. "It's very frustrating to me that a property owner would operate in this manner."
The illegal operation came to light during the investigation into the Nov. 26, 2019, dock collapse that spilled an unknown amount of limestone construction aggregate material into the river. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found uranium, lead, several chemicals and heavy metals during testing of water samples at the industrial site.
Revere Dock has owned the site since 2015 and leased it to Detroit Bulk Storage, which is a sand and gravel storage yard business.
The site, formerly occupied by the Revere Copper and Brass Corp., produced uranium materials in the 1940s and 1950s. That company was a subcontractor for the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II, U.S. Department of Energy documents show.
Allegan County road may be moved due to massive sinkhole
SAUGATUCK TWP. (WZZM-TV) — Leaders of a lakeshore community are considering relocating a shoreline road that's been plagued by sinkholes over the past 40 years, including one that appeared a couple of months ago.
"There are about 12 property owners with limited to no access to their property right now," said Saugatuck Township Manager Griffin Graham.
The sinkhole, which started as the size of a manhole cover, is now 10 feet wide on Lakeshore Drive near M-89. The road is closed for safety reasons.
The hole formed after high waters eroded the lakeside bluff, pulling an underground pipe away from a rainwater catch basin. Refilling the hole would likely create more of a problem, Graham said.
"If there was an easy fix, we probably would've done it already because of the number of times the township has had to go through this," he said.
The township is considering alternative access to Lakeshore Drive, as well as bumping out the road beside the sinkhole. That would require the approval of private property owners.
The most realistic long-term fix would be relocating Lakeshore Drive, Graham said. The process could take years and cost millions.
