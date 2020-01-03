Soo school break extended as area deals with power outages
SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — The holiday break has been extended for students in an Upper Peninsula school district, which canceled classes but opened a high school to area residents to charge their phones — and recharge themselves — during a multiday power outage.
The Sault Ste. Marie district covers 308 square miles, including two islands, in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Power has been restored to the schools, but many homes remain in the dark since rain, ice and snow brought down hundreds of trees as well as electricity lines earlier this week.
The holiday break was scheduled to end Thursday. Instead, there were no classes Thursday or today. The high school is open for warmth, showers and lunch.
"We felt that getting kids ready for school after not having power for multiple days would have added undue stress to families," Superintendent Tim Hall said.
Cloverland Electric Cooperative said it still had 3,500 businesses and homes without power Thursday night, mostly in Chippewa County.
Brass upset over Detroit firefighters' burning home photo
DETROIT (AP) — A photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a home engulfed in flames was "inappropriate and unprofessional," and will result in disciplinary action, the city's fire commissioner said.
The photo was posted Tuesday just before midnight on the Facebook page "Detroit Fire Incidents Page." It included a caption: "Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!" It has since been taken down.
Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.
"There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement," Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said in a statement. "Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them. ... Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner."
Fornell said the photo was taken outside a vacant house on the city's west side, where the fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. The house was too dangerous to enter, he said.
MSU credit union reports suspicious actions on some accounts
EAST LANSING (AP) — Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is warning its members that suspicious activity has been detected on some of their accounts.
The credit union said in statement posted Wednesday on Facebook that it's working with card processors to block the suspicious transactions before they're attempted, the Lansing State Journal reported.
Members whose accounts have seen actions which aren't normal for their account will receive an alert by phone, email or text. The credit union said members who don't recognize a transaction should respond "no" when asked if they had authorized it.
Anyone whose account experiences a fraudulent transaction will not be liable for that charge. The credit union said that it would contact affected members Thursday to issue them a new card.
Account cards can be locked through a mobile app, and unlocked as needed to use the card, the credit union said.
Michigan officials get to root of odor: Rotting radishes
DELTA TWP. (AP) — A Lansing-area community solved an olfactory mystery that could be dubbed "The Case of the Rancid Radishes."
Residents called officials in Delta Township last month, concerned about a smell they thought might be natural gas or sewer leaks. Township Manager Brian Reed and his staff got to the, well, root of the problem: rotting radishes in nearby farm fields, the Lansing State Journal reported.
To be more precise, it was the unseemly smell of decomposing daikon radishes, a Japanese root vegetable. They had been planted in fields in the township and surrounding areas as a cover crop after a wet spring.
The radish variety is among those recommended by natural resources officials to plant during such periods — not to harvest but to decompose in a bid to nourish the soil, aerate it and prevent erosion.
Decompose they did, and when temperatures rose in December the scent permeated the air.
"All these cover crops did their job beautifully for saving the soil and increasing organic matter in the soil and keeping the nutrients in place so they don't leach out," said Dave Edwards, a local farmer who normally plants 1,600 acres of corn but was limited to 170 acres last spring because of the heavy precipitation.
The stench should subside with consistently colder weather. In the meantime, Edwards said, the radish gambit "was a great opportunity — other than the smell."
