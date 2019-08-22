Whitmer creates task force to tackle opioid epidemic
LANSING (AP) — A state advisory group is being created to tackle Michigan’s opioid epidemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Wednesday forming the task force, which will include leaders from across state government. It is the second time a Michigan governor has created an opioid task force since 2015.
Whitmer says her move will bring the state a step closer to “finally ending” the prescription-drug epidemic that has resulted in more than 2,000 overdose deaths in 2017.
The task force will be led by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. The panel will focus on increasing access to medication-assisted treatment, reducing harm, and targeting specialized populations like pregnant women and released inmates.
Man, 20, arrested in assault with pregnant 12-year-old ex-girlfriend
BATTLE CREEK (WZZM-TV) — Authorities in Battle Creek have arrested a 20-year-old man after he reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who is pregnant and 12 years old.
According to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department, an assault was reported to authorities involving the girl on Aug. 16. Police said detectives had already been investigating a possible sexual assault since late June when the girl reported she was pregnant.
Police said the man turned himself in Wednesday. He was taken into custody and is said to be cooperating in the investigation.
The criminal sexual conduct investigation is separate from the assault, and no charges have been issued at this time. Since this is a CSC investigation, police will not release any more information at this time. The suspect’s name won’t be released in relation to the assault until after his arraignment.
3 indicted in stabbing death of child porn convict at prison
MILAN (AP) — Three inmates at a federal detention center in Michigan have been indicted in the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate convicted of leading a child pornography ring.
A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 39-year-old Alex Castro, 38-year-old Jason Kechego and 39-year-old Adam Wright with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and assault with intent to murder in a January attack at the Milan detention center that killed 40-year-old Christian Maire of Binghamton, New York. Wright also was charged with assaulting and resisting a law enforcement officer.
Maire had been sentenced in December 2018 to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.
The center is about 50 miles southwest of Detroit.
Woman gets short jail stay after construction worker death
BEAR LAKE (AP) — A woman has been ordered to serve two weeks in jail and six months of house arrest in connection with the death of a construction worker and the serious injury of another.
Charlene Myers, 67, was sentenced in Manistee County court Wednesday after pleading no contest to one moving violation causing death and another causing injury, WPBN-TV reported. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated that way for sentencing purposes.
Authorities say she struck Andre Alvesteffer and Damon Williamson with her car Sept. 25, 2018, on U.S. 31 in Bear Lake. Alvesteffer later died.
Officials said at the time that speed contributed to the crash. Police reports say Myers told a witness that she “blacked out.”
Myers also must pay $2,825 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.