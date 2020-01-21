Michigan state park fees will rise $1 starting in March
LANSING — An annual fee that allows unlimited access to Michigan’s state parks is rising by $1.
Starting March 1, it will cost $12 for the Recreation Passport when it’s bought with one’s license plate registration renewal. It’s the first fee increase in seven years.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fee change is due to a provision in the law that ensures the funding source keeps pace with inflation.
The fee will be $17 when a passport is purchased at state parks, DNR customer service centers or at a Secretary of State branch outside the vehicle registration renewal process.
The fee provides access to more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, 140 state forest campgrounds, trails, historic sites and hundreds of boating access sites. About 94 percent of state park funding is from user fees and royalty revenues.
The fee for nonresidents rose to $34 this month.
Michigan spends $4.6 million to swap parolee ankle bracelets
LANSING – A technology change is forcing Michigan’s corrections department to spend about $4.6 million to more than 4,000 parolees and others under state supervision with new ankle monitors.
Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz said that it is necessary to swap out the ankle bracelets because Verizon upgraded its network from 3G to 4G, meaning the current 3G-enabled monitors won’t work, according to MLive.
Gautz said that the new bracelets arrived early this month and that thus far only about 16 percent of the 4,050 people currently wearing the monitors have had their devices swapped out. He said the replacement process, which takes about 15 minutes for those wearing the bracelets, is expected to be completed within 45 days.
The monitors allow the corrections department to track parolees and others under supervision, and alerts the department whenever people wearing the devices violate any terms of their release, including requirements that they be home by a certain hour.
People wearing the monitors include convicted sex offenders and those convicted of domestic violence and drunken driving. Gautz said.
Agencies get funds to improve air quality, reduce congestion
DETROIT – Road and transit agencies across southeastern Michigan have been awarded a total of $86 million to improve air quality and reduce congestion.
The federal funding for the seven-county region is part of the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, according to the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. The Detroit-based agency administers the program for the region and works with eligible road and transit agencies to develop projects that maximize improvements to air quality.
The funding includes about $23 million to Detroit and its transportation department for traffic operations, modernization of traffic signals and bus replacement; $4 million to the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority for new buses; and about $3.5 million to the Blue Water Area Transit Commission to replace older buses.
Oakland County also will receive $12 million for transportation operations, traffic signal interconnects and camera installation.
The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.
Michigan State could add fall break, including Election Day
EAST LANSING – Michigan State University could implement a fall break next school year, which could give students Election Day off, but some think such a schedule change could undercut efforts to encourage student voting on campus.
Classes could be canceled on Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is Election Day.
Associated Students of Michigan State University, the university’s student government organization, had advocated for the break to give students time to go back home to cast their votes, President Samuel Stanley said during the MSU Board of Trustees’ December 2019 meeting.
“ASMSU has initiated conversations about how a fall break would be beneficial to students, and I think it sounds like a good idea,” Stanley said.
Sarah Reckhow, MSU associate political science professor, is worried a long weekend without classes could jeopardize the university’s success with student voter turnout on campus.
“We as a campus in the last two years have been mobilizing around voting on campus, encouraging students to register at their campus address,” Reckhow said. “It’s been effective.”
There was a slight decrease in MSU student vote totals from the presidential election in 2012 to 2016, according to National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.
Carter Oselett, a student at MSU, likes the idea of having a fall break. Oselett is a field organizer for the group R.I.S.E., which advocates for free college and voter registration campaigns. While he’s focused on getting students to vote early and use absentee ballots, he’s also concerned including Election Day in the break.
“I can’t decide if the pros outweigh the cons or the cons outweigh the pros,” Oselett said. “I’m scared that people are going to be out of town, and they’re not going to vote.”
